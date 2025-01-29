Khattar aims to make India ‘global energy export hub’ by 2047

Chandigarh: Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has set a target to make the country a “global energy export hub” by 2047.

This was revealed during a meeting, chaired by Khattar, to review the National Electricity Policy-2024.

The Power Minister said that the Central government is committed to achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power by 2030, increasing measures related to energy storage and integrating more renewable energy into the grid. He directed officials to explore the possibilities of solar energy production in the plains.

At the meeting, it was decided that there will also be a focus on sustainable power generation from economic and environmental point of view.

Along with speeding up hydropower projects in mountainous areas, instructions were also given to increase nuclear power generation.

The Power Minister said that more than 1.5 crore registrations have been done so far under the PM-Surya Ghar Free Scheme and these devices have been installed in more than 6.85 lakh houses so far.

In the plains, the installation of solar panels on government buildings and residences will be accelerated in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh and other states.