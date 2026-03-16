Khattar accuses Oppn of misleading public on LPG

Chandigarh: Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar interacted with members of the public and listened to their grievances during his visit to Karnal, assuring them that their issues would be addressed promptly.



Speaking to reporters, Khattar said Opposition parties should understand that issues related to LPG and oil supply are linked to international developments. Despite global challenges, he said, the government has ensured that citizens do not face any difficulty in accessing essential fuel supplies.

He accused Opposition parties of misleading the public by making baseless claims about a shortage of cooking gas. Khattar said gas agencies across the country, including in the state, have adequate stocks of LPG, and that supplies of oil and LPG are continuing to arrive from abroad in sufficient quantities.

The Union minister said India is a peace-loving nation that believes in living with mutual respect and harmony with all countries. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has been steadily progressing on the path of development.