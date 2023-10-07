Khattar accuses Mann government of having double stand over SYL issue

CHANDIGARH: In a scathing attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government for having a double stand over the SYL issue, the Haryana Chief Minister said on Friday that the Aam Aadmi Party should express a definitive stance on the matter.



Addressing a press conference, Khattar called the Mann government a ‘Doo Muhi sarkar’ for giving contradictory statements on the SYL issue.

He said that instead of finding an amicable solution to this issue, the Punjab government is shedding crocodile tears.

Khattar said that the Supreme Court has given a three-month deadline to the central government to take possession of the land which has been acquired. The Chief Minister has urged the Central Government to immediately start the survey process in Punjab to complete the work of the Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal. He expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its decision regarding the early construction of SYL. The Chief Minister said that Haryana has always been in favour of finding solutions through mutual dialogue.

But Punjab’s attitude towards the construction of SYL and the distribution of water has always been adamant. Khattar said that due to the delay in the construction of the SYL canal by Punjab, not only Haryana is facing a water crisis, but the excess water of Ravi, Sutlej and Beas is going to Pakistan. Thus, the country is being deprived of taking benefits of its water wealth.