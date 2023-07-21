Khattar accords admin approval amounting to Rs. 17.50 cr for the same

Chandigarh: Haryana Government will soon setup a Centre of Excellence within the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science, Rohtak, by establishing virtual learning laboratories with state-of-the-art facilities.



The Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded administrative approval amounting to Rs. 17.50 crore for the same.

Sharing more details in this regard an official spokesperson said that the Chief Minister had announced to setup a Centre of Excellence within the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Science, Rohtak during the budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. While fulfilling the same, Khattar has today given administrative approval.

The spokesperson informed that as per the detailed plan of the Center of Excellence, 24X7 Dental Emergency will be established at a cost of about Rs 47 lakh.

Besides this, a Nodal Center for Oral preCancer diagnosis and management will be set up at a cost of about Rs 2 crore, Virtual Learning Lab at a cost of about Rs 8 crore, Advanced Maxillofacial Imaging Center at a cost of about Rs 2 crore and Advanced Maxillofacial Rehabilitation and Implant Center will be established at a cost of Rs 5 crore.