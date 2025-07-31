Kharibari: 2 held in e-rickshaw driver murder case

Siliguri: The Kharibari Police have arrested two individuals in connection with the alleged murder of an e-rickshaw driver in Buraganj area.

The accused, identified as Sujay Roy and Bimal Barman, both residents of Baktarbhita in Buraganj, were known to be close friends of the deceased.

The body of Sujay Sarkar, a local e-rickshaw driver, was recovered on Tuesday morning from the Subal Jote area of Buraganj. According to police reports, injury marks on his body raised suspicions of foul play, prompting an immediate investigation.

Based on initial inquiries police apprehended Roy and Barman from Baktarbhita on Tuesday night.