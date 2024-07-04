Kharibari: 11 people fall sick due to food poisoning

Siliguri: A total of 11 people, including four members of the same family, fell sick due to food poisoning.



There are seven women among them. The incident took place on Wednesday night in the Pretajyot area at Kharibari under Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. They are undergoing treatment at Kharibari Rural Hospital. The food samples have been collected for further testing.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Sirajul, a resident of Kharibari, employed as a labourer had rice and vegetables in the afternoon. The food was consumed by Sirajul’s family also.

After a few hours, they started falling sick. Later at night, their condition deteriorated. Sirajul’s two children and four other members of the family fell sick too. They were rushed to Kharibari Rural Hospital.

Amir Hussain, one of the patients said, “After eating the food, shivering and headache started. Some people had nausea.” Utpal Mandal, Member of Gram Panchayat said, “This incident was unfortunate. It has spread panic in the village, though all are out of danger now.”

Dr. Shafiul Alam Mallick said, “A total of 11 people have been admitted to the hospital with headache, nausea, and dizziness. Their condition is currently stable. Necessary treatment is underway. The collected food samples have been sent to the laboratory for testing on Thursday.”