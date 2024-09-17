Kharge writes to PM Modi, asks him to discipline his leaders

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday the issue of “extremely objectionable” and violent statements by ruling alliance members targeting Rahul Gandhi and urged him to discipline his leaders.

In his letter to the PM, Kharge asserted that strict legal action should be taken against those giving such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens.

“I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware that a series of extremely objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi,” the Congress chief said.

“I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and your allies is harmful for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the central government, a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha ‘No. 1 terrorist’,” Kharge said.

“An MLA from a party that has ties with your government in Maharashtra is announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh to the person who ‘cuts off the tongue of the Leader of the Opposition and brings it to him’. A BJP leader and former MLA in Delhi is threatening to make him ‘fate like his grandmother’,” Kharge said.