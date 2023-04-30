Kharge was defeated in LS polls, his son will be defeated in Assembly elections: CM Yogi

Raichur/Kulburgi: On the second day of his whirlwind election tour to Karnataka on Sunday, BJP star campaigner and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath drew connection between the two states by mentioning the strong bond between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.



He spoke in Kannada at the outset to strike a rapport with the audience. He said that Sugriv, Mata Shabri and Valmiki were all connected to Karnataka and the state has since the days of Lord Ram has served as a bridge between between north and south.

Yogi said under the leadership of Prime Minister, India was getting prosperous and emerging as a global power and the dream of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ was being realised.

He also lashed out at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and said that the way Kharge was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections, the same way his son would lose in the assembly elections. He also invited people of Karnataka to visit Ayodhya in 2024 when the grand Ram temple would be inaugurated.

Seeking votes for BJP candidate from Gangavati Paranna Munavalli at a public meeting, Yogi said that for thousands of years, UP and Karnataka have been ideal forms of ‘ek bharat-shreshtha bharat’.

The CM said that the Congress and JDS governments in Karnataka used to do politics of appeasement and were responsible for riots in Karnataka while the double engine government worked for the empowerment of all sections of society without any discrimination. Therefore, the people of Karnataka rejected the failed engine of the Congress and reposed their trust in the double engine government of the BJP, he added.

CM Yogi said that the BJP candidate from Raichur City, S Shivraj Patil is a physician. He knows the medicine of every disease. Karnataka is playing an important role accelerating India’s progress. Bangalore has developed as a global hub of IT skills.