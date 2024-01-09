Kharge to attend Cong meeting on Jan 10 in view of LS polls

KALABURAGI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said a meeting has been convened on January 10 to assign responsibilities to various units of the party for the Lok Sabha elections.



He said he is going to Delhi on Wednesday to hold the meeting.

“INDIA bloc has taken some decisions regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. I’m going to Delhi tomorrow. There is a meeting with various units of our party. We have to assign responsibilities to various units,” Kharge told reporters.

The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member said the party has appointed over 500 observers in the constituencies. The party has also appointed district-wise observers.

“There is also a meeting in Karnataka tomorrow to decide on how to choose candidates. Similar exercises have taken place in other states,” Kharge said. On the recent spat on social media with Maldives, Kharge accused Modi of taking everything personally.

Insisting that India needed to keep a good relationship with its neighbours, the Congress chief pointed out that nations cannot change their neighbours. In the worst situation countries fight, as India had fought against Pakistan for Bangladesh liberation, he added.

“Here PM Modi hugs someone and calls some other wrong. He passes disparaging comments on the previous policies right from the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru saying that he did nothing. This is not good,” Kharge said.