Kharge slams PM Modi for anti-Congress statement in Assam

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for blaming Congress for the anti-national activities in Assam.

He was reacting to Modi’s speech in poll-bound Assam.

PM Modi said that prior to Independence, when the Muslim League and the British were preparing the ground for India’s Partition, a conspiracy was hatched to make Assam a part of East Pakistan.

“The Congress was going to be part of this conspiracy. It was Gopinath Bardoloi who stood against his own party, opposed this plot to destroy Assam’s identity, and saved Assam from being separated from the country,” he claimed.

Hitting out at Modi, Kharge said he blames the opposition for his failures.

“His (Modi’s) government is there at the Centre. In Assam also there is BJP government, which is called double engine government. If they fail to protect, how can he blame opposition party. When he fails, everything he puts on the opposition. I condemn such statement,” Kharge told reporters. The Congress president said the grand old party never defended terrorists or infiltrators.

“We are not defending anybody. In the interest of the country, whatever is good, we will do it, but we are not supporting terrorists or infiltrators,” he said. Kharge said Modi is blaming Congress because he failed to prevent the infiltrators from entering India.agencies