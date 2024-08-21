Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar for key meetings ahead of Assembly polls

Jammu/New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Jammu and Srinagar on August 21 and 22 for key meetings in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.



The visit comes after Congress president Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met general secretaries, in-charges and screening committee members of four poll-bound states on Monday.

Congress National General Secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir said in Jammu that “Kharge ji and Rahul ji will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for two days, starting tomorrow. They will arrive in Jammu tomorrow afternoon”. Mir said that during their stay, they will engage in extensive meetings with leaders and workers in both Jammu and Srinagar, aiming to energise and strengthen the party cadre.

After their interaction in Jammu, they will fly to Srinagar on Wednesday evening to continue their interactions with the cadre there.On Thursday, they will hold a press conference in Srinagar.

After the meeting on Monday, general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal had said that the leaders deliberated upon preparation for elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra, and guidelines for selecting candidates. He said the Central Election Committee meeting for Jammu and Kashmir would take place in the next three-four days. Venugopal also said the party was open for an alliance in Jammu and Kashmir and its main objective was to keep the BJP out of government.

Also newly-appointed Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Tariq Hameed Karra said on Monday that the party is open to talks with like-minded parties to strike a “respectable alliance” for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls but the parameters for such a tie-up would be different from the Lok Sabha elections. The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1.