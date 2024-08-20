Kharge, Rahul to visit Jammu, Srinagar for key meetings

Jammu/New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Jammu and Srinagar on August 21 and 22 for key meetings in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

The visit comes after Congress president Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi met general secretaries, in-charges and screening committee members of four poll-bound states on Monday. Congress National General Secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir said in Jammu that “Kharge ji and Rahul ji will be visiting Jammu and Kashmir for two days, starting tomorrow. They will arrive in Jammu

tomorrow afternoon”.