Kharge, Rahul meet Nitish and Tejashwi

In a major political move, which is aimed at putting up a united fight against the ruling BJP, top brass of the Congress, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) met in Delhi on Wednesday to explore the possibility of forming a united Opposition front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

At the meeting, which was attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U patron Nitish Kumar, and Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister chairperson Tejashwi Yadav, the leaders have decided that the Congress will reach out to its allies, such as the DMK and the NCP, while Nitish would initiate talks with parties that are against the BJP, but have maintained a distance with the Congress, such as Trinamool Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). As per sources, once there is a broader consensus, a larger meeting of Opposition parties will be held where a strategy to counter BJP will be chalked out.

JD-U president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha and Congress leader Salman Khursheed were also present at the meeting.

JD(U)’s Kumar and RJD’s Tejashwi along with other party leaders drove to the residence of Kharge where they were joined by Rahul, Salman Khurshid and Mukul Wasnik for a detailed discussion on how to move forward on uniting the Opposition parties with varied political interests on a common ideological platform to take on the Narendra Modi regime.

The meeting also saw the attendance of JD(U) National president Rajeev Ranjan Lalan Singh, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh and senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha. The leaders also had lunch at Kharge’s residence.

After the meeting, Kharge told reporters that a lot of issues were discussed at the “historic meeting” and they have decided to unite all parties and fight the elections “unitedly”. He further said that they have made a decision on this count and all of them would work towards this goal.

However, terming the meeting a “historic step”, Gandhi said, “It is a process, and it will develop the Opposition’s vision for the country.”

The Bihar Chief Minister said that the attempt is to unite as many parties as possible and work together. Ahead of the meeting, Kumar called on RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is recovering at his daughter Misa Bharti’s residence.

Tweeting from his official handle that the Opposition leaders had pledged to raise the people’s voice and provide new direction to the country, the Congress president said, “We will protect the Constitution and save the country.” Kharge has also spoken to DMK president and Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha election draws closer, Opposition parties have been exploring new equations to take on the incumbent BJP.

However, while some parties have cleared their stand on the question of joining a front, others have sent out mixed signals.

Another key Opposition force that is yet to make clear its stand on joining any front is the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party recently got national status and is in power in Delhi and Punjab.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, led by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, has also initiated for the Opposition front but does not want Congress in it