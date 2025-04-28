Kharge questions PM Modi’s absence from all-party meeting on Pahalgam terror attack

Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Monday, criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence from the all-party meeting on Pahalgam terror attack, saying he is always busy with the election programmes across the country. "It is unfortunate for the country that when its self-respect was attacked in Pahalgam and the Prime Minister was busy delivering an election speech in Bihar. Leaders of all parties attended the all-party meeting, but it is saddening that PM Modi did not. Was Bihar so far away? He should have come to the meeting, shared his plan, and told us how we could help," the Congress President said at the Congress' 'Samvidhan Bachao Rally' held at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur. In the rally which saw participation from other senior Congress leaders, including former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, who earlier welcomed Kharge at the Jaipur airport.

Kharge criticised PM Modi's working, saying, "You boast about a 56-inch chest, but when it was time to lead, you didn't even attend an all-party meeting. We, leaders of all parties, gathered, yet you showed indifference. Such is the attitude of our Prime Minister." Speaking on inflation and unemployment, the Congress President blamed PM Modi for soaring inflation and unemployment, asserting, "All major welfare schemes today are gifts from Congress. What has PM Modi given? Only inflation and joblessness. He promised big things but delivered little. PM Modi's 56-inch chest has shrunk under the weight of his unfulfilled promises." Highlighting alleged discrimination against Dalits and Backward Classes, the Congress President said, "Our Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully visited the temple, and afterwards, the temple was washed with 'Gangajal' by a BJP leader. Where did the talk of Hindu unity go then? Before elections, Amit Shah and his followers would visit Dalit homes for meals, but the reality is they don't even allow Dalits to drink water from community ponds or touch idols they make. They are trying to suppress Dalits and backward classes, but they will not bow down." Kharge also spoke on the Constitution and Ambedkar; stressed the importance of the Constitution, saying, "It is because of Ambedkar's Constitution that a tea-seller can become the Prime Minister and a mill worker's son like me can become the Leader of Opposition. If the Constitution survives, so will democracy." He also criticised Home Minister Amit Shah for comments about B.R. Ambedkar, saying, "Home Minister Shah said if we had taken God's name as much as Ambedkar's, we would attain salvation. Such hatred towards Baba Saheb shows their mindset. Now, whether they go to heaven or not, Yamraj will decide."

Further listing what he called PM Modi's "12 lies", Kharge said, "PM Modi promised to bring back black money in 100 days, deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen's account, create two crore jobs annually, make petrol and diesel cheaper, clean the Ganga by 2022, double farmers' income, provide housing for all by 2022, ensure MSP for farmers, control inflation, and set up factories under 'Make in India'. Where are those promises now? None have been fulfilled. PM Modi even promised a Rs 1.25 lakh crore package for Bihar -- did Bihar receive it?" He also took a jibe at the Prime Minister and added, "We can't even have a morning prayer without PM Modi appearing on our TV screens. It feels like watching Amitabh Bachchan in an advertisement. The Prime Minister's post demands a statesman's stature, but today, it has been reduced to mere propaganda." In his concluding message, Kharge ended by reaffirming his faith, saying, "I am also a Hindu. My name, Mallikarjun, is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. We believe in unity and equality, not in the divisive politics practiced by PM Modi and Amit Shah." Following the rally, the Congress President is scheduled to hold three closed-door meetings with party leaders from Rajasthan to review organisational matters and provide new directives on Monday.