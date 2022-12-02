Kharge may continue to be Leader of Oppn in RS

New Delhi: In a major political move that may put Congress in 'dock' for the violation of its own rules, it has come to the fore that party president Mallikarjun Kharge may continue to be the Leader of Opposition in Rajya



Sabha as the party hasn't yet decided on his replacement in the Parliament.

As per sources, if Kharge holds two posts, it will be a complete reversal of the "One Person, One Post" policy that Rahul Gandhi stressed at the time Ashok Gehlot was hoping for a double role.

According to sources, it has been learnt that Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party's "strategy group" on Saturday in which only Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal have been called for the meet from Rajya Sabha.

Party's Rajya Sabha MPs Digvijaya Singh and P Chidambaram, who are seen as frontrunners to replace Kharge, have not been invited to the meeting, sources added. Notably, Kharge had resigned as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha before filing his nomination papers for Congress chief.

If the claims of the sources are to be believed, Kharge may continue in the role at least for the Winter Session of the Parliament as the party may restructure Congress Parliamentary Party after the short duration Winter Session.

Besides Kharge, there are two more "exceptions" to the Congress policy.

Adhiranjan Choudhary, who is Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, is also the party's Bengal president. Jairam Ramesh is both Rajya Sabha chief whip and chief of Congress Communications.

In September, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that the Congress would be firm

on the policy it committed to during its Udaipur

session in February.