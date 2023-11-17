Kharge dares PM Modi to bring out ordinance on SC categorisation

Hyderabad: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring out an ordinance on Scheduled Castes Categorisation, given that his government is in power and the ruling NDA has two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha.



Reacting to PM Modi's recent statement on setting up a committee on empowering Madigas (an SC community) with regard to their demand for categorisation of Scheduled Castes, Kharge asked what stops Modi from implementing it when he has power and majority.

'It has been 10 years since you came. Who stopped you from doing it? No one. But you did not do it. Now you said a committee will be formed in that regard. You have two-third majority (in Lok Sabha). Bring out an ordinance and give it. The promise which the Congress made for (formation) Telangana, we fulfilled it. You have power in your hand and also majority with you,' Kharge said.

On November 11, PM Modi addressing a rally organised here by Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS), a community organisation of Madigas, and said that the Centre would soon form a committee, which would adopt all possible ways for empowering Madigas with regard to their demand for categorisation of SCs.