Kharge completes 1 year as Cong chief, party says it made ‘significant progress’ under him

NEW DELHI: As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge completed one year in office, the party took the turn to hail the leadership capabilities of its octogenarian leader, who was elected to lead the Grand Old party in October 2022 after passing internal polls for the top post.



Acknowledging the decision making capabilities of Kharge, the party, in its social media post, said that Kharge has made “significant progress” under his leadership and he has been instrumental in revitalising the organisational structure.

Notably, Kharge was elected as the Congress president last October after defeating Shashi Tharoor in the party’s internal polls for party’s chief post. Kharge had officially taken over as the Congress president on October 26, 2022. “Mallikarjun Kharge -- Congress president committed to people’s good. Kharge embodies the virtues of the Indian National Congress - virtues of democracy, social justice, secularism, inclusive growth and patriotism,” the Congress said in a post on X on Thursday.

“Having risen through the ranks, he is an ideal example of what passion and persistence can achieve,” it said.

“From a humble position of a block-level leader to becoming the party’s elected president, his journey studded with 55 years of electoral success is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause of democracy,” the Congress said.