Kharge attacks PM Modi over jobs

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over loss of government jobs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asked him which ‘toolkit’ he is a part of as his government has ruined Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and snatched lakhs of government jobs.



In a tweet, Kharge said: “By snatching lakhs of government jobs, ruining PSUs...which toolkit is Narendra Modi part of? Doesn’t the Modi government believe that PSUs are an important part of the country’s economy?”

Sharing data and graphs in a video presentation attached to his tweet, the Congress chief said that the Modi government has done away with 3.84 lakh jobs from seven PSUs, decreased women’s employment in the central government by 42 per cent and increased contractual or casual government jobs by 88 per cent.

“Why did the Modi government snatch 3.84 lakh jobs from only seven PSUs? Why did the jobs of women decrease by 42 per cent in the central government? Why did contract/casual government jobs increase by 88 percent?” he questioned on Twitter. Lambasting the BJP government over the ‘Make in India’ campaign, the Congress chief charged that the ‘high voltage propaganda’ of ‘Make in India’ was only to ‘enhance PM Modi’s image’.

“The high voltage propaganda of ‘Make in India’ was only to enhance its image, what did the country get from it?” Kharge said in his tweet.