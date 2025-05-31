Kharge and Rahul meet Assam Congress leaders to discuss Assembly poll strategy

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi met leaders from Assam on Friday to discuss strategy ahead of the Assembly polls in the state next year and expressed hope that the party will oust the Himanta Biswa Sarma government.

This is the first meeting of the top Congress leadership with the party’s Assam unit after a change of guard in the northeastern state, with the appointment of Gaurav Gogoi as the new party chief.

Sources said both Kharge and Gandhi urged the leaders to work with unity, strength and coordination to win the hearts of people in order to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government from power in the state. They termed the government of Assam “arrogant and corrupt”.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal and general secretary in-charge for Assam Jitendra Singh were also present at the party’s new Indira Bhawan headquarters here.

Gandhi shared pictures from the meeting on Facebook.

“Today, under the leadership of president Mallikarjun Khargeji, met with members of the newly-formed Assam Pradesh Congress Committee at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan,” he said in a post in Hindi on the social media platform.

In a post on X, Venugopal said, “Under the leadership of INC President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and LoP Rahul Gandhi ji, held a meeting with the newly appointed Assam PCC leadership team to chalk out our plans for the year ahead.”

“In Assam, under a tyrannical, corrupt and deeply divisive CM, the people are suffering every single day. The Congress has a rich legacy of delivering honest, pro-people governance and we are confident that in 2026, the people will drive out the Himanta government for its arrogant and disastrous tenure,” he said.