Khalistani terrorist Pannun threatens to attack CRPF schools on November 26

NEW DELHI: Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, one responsible for threatening to blow up Air India planes in the past, has now targeted CRPF schools. Recently, in a video message, Pannun warned that on November 26, the CRPF schools located in Nagpur, Rohini, Dwarka, Sonepat, Pinjore, and Jalandhar may be attacked. Pannun described the CRPF schools as "terror schools" and issued warnings to the CRPF officers and parents.

It had a chilling threat to parents—not to send children to CRPF schools on 26/11. Pannun also glorified another Khalistani terrorist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was slain in Canada and celebrated him as a martyr. In fact, just last week, a blast was reported near a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, adding to the concerns surrounding Pannun's latest spate of threats.

In the same video, Pannun put the onus of multiple killings in Punjab and outside the door of CRPF officers and sought the closure of classes on November 26 in CRPF schools. He went on accusing the force by blaming it for its role in the riots of 1984 and mentioning names like KPS Gill and Vikas Yadav. Pannun threatened the Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, further by announcing a bounty of one million dollars on him.

Last June 18, 2023, unidentified assailants shot Hardeep Singh Nijjar dead outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia. Prior to his murder, the Indian government had already tagged Nijjar as a terrorist and was the leader of the Khalistan Tiger Force. Since his murder, the relationship between India and Canada has been simmering as the latter accuses India of a role in his murder that has set off a diplomatic stalemate.

In his video, Pannun further claimed that CRPF officer Vikas Yadav, a RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) official allegedly, had also been part of the conspiracy for Nijjar's murder. Yadav has been linked to the plot by Canadian authorities, thereby straining their ties with India even more.