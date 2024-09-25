Khadi fashion & laser shows to highlight UPITS 2024

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is set to provide top-tier facilities for visitors at the upcoming UP International Trade Show-2024 (UPITS-2024), which will take place at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29.

This grand event is expected to attract visitors from 72 countries, including buyers, artists and prominent business leaders such as CEOs and presidents of leading global companies.

To ensure a seamless experience, the government is committed to offering world-class amenities to all attendees, enhancing the state’s image as a premier destination for global business and trade. With an international audience set to gather, the event is positioned as a key platform for networking and business opportunities on a global scale.

Visitors to the UPITS-2024 are being provided seamless digital access through the event’s official website, alongside a dedicated mobile app that has been launched for the convenience of attendees. This app, available for both Android and iOS, offers comprehensive information about the event, including the agenda, brochure, fair directory.