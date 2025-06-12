‘Khaan Quest’: Indian Army contingent arrives in Mongolia

New Delhi: An Indian Army contingent comprising 40 personnel, mainly troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment, reached Mongolia on Wednesday to take part in a multinational military exercise.

The contingent reached Ulaanbaatar for the exercise ‘Khaan Quest’, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The annual joint military exercise, scheduled to be held from June 14-28, will bring together military forces from around the world to collaborate and enhance their peacekeeping capabilities.

The Indian Army contingent is being represented mainly by troops from a battalion of the Kumaon Regiment along with personnel from other services, the ministry said. “One woman officer and two women soldiers will also form part of the contingent,” it added.

The previous edition of this exercise was conducted in Mongolia from July 27 to August 9, 2024.

“The exercise first started as a bilateral event between the US and Mongolian armed forces in 2003. Subsequently, from 2006 onwards, the exercise graduated to a multinational peacekeeping exercise with the current year being the 22nd iteration,” the statement said.

The aim of the exercise is to also “prepare the Indian armed forces for peacekeeping missions while operating in a multinational environment, thereby increasing interoperability and military readiness in peace support operations under Chapter VII of United Nations Charter”, it said.

The exercise will focus on a high degree of physical fitness, joint planning and joint tactical drills.

Tactical drills to be practised during the exercise will include establishment of static and mobile check points, cordon and search operations, patrolling, evacuation of civilians from hostile areas, counter improvised explosive device drills, combat first aid and casualty evacuation, the ministry said.

“Exercise ‘Khaan Quest’ will enable the participating countries to share their best practices in tactics, techniques and procedures for conduct of joint operations. The exercise will facilitate developing inter-operability, bonhomie and camaraderie between soldiers of the participating countries,” it said. mpost

Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Indian Air Force shared photos and videos of a bilateral military exercise that ended on June 10.

“Exercise Tiger Claw 2025, the first ever independent Special Forces exercise, between IAF and USAF, concluded at the Garud Regimental Training Center, yesterday.

Conducted at various locations in North India, from 26 May to 10 Jun 25, the exercise objectives included expanding partnership, mutual exchange of best practices in Special Operations, and joint training between the two Air Forces to develop interoperability,” it said.