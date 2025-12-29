Key temple towns teeming with devotees ahead of ‘New Year’

Varanasi/Ayodhya/ Mathura: As the New Year approaches, devotees from across the country have started thronging major temple towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh to welcome the year 2026 with prayers, prompting authorities to put in place elaborate crowd management and security arrangements.

From Mathura-Vrindavan to Ayodhya and Varanasi, police and temple administrations are on high alert as lakhs of visitors are expected over the New Year’s Eve and the following weekend, officials said.

Ayodhya has seen a steady rise in arrivals despite severe cold and foggy conditions, with devotees visiting Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanumangarhi ahead of the New Year.

“Security has been strengthened with intensive checking, zoning and increased patrolling,” Superintendent of Police (City) C P Tripathi said.

Ram temple trust member Anil Mishra said that all VIP passes till January 1, 2026, have already been booked, adding that the darshan system remains smooth despite the surge.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi is also witnessing a sharp increase in footfall due to winter holidays and the approaching New Year.

“Over four lakh devotees had darshan by Saturday night,” Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shambhu Sharan said, adding that barricading has been put in place and only queue-based ‘jhanki darshan’ is being allowed.

Protocol and ‘sparsh darshan’ have been suspended since December 24, and security arrangements similar to those during Shravan and the Mahakumbh have been activated, officials said.

In Mathura, preparations are underway for a heavy influx of devotees during the New Year, with police and civil authorities putting traffic restrictions and crowd-control measures in place.

“Lakhs of devotees are expected. Entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted and e-rickshaws will operate only on approved routes,” Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said, adding that the heaviest rush is expected on New Year’s Eve and the following weekend.

Parking for around 7,000 vehicles has been arranged and additional police force deployed, the officials said.

Temples are also making special arrangements. “As Thakur Ji is worshipped in his childhood form at the Sri Bankey Bihari Temple, special care is taken so that ‘Lala’ is not troubled. Khichadi

prasad will be offered,” temple sewayat Gyanendra Kishore Goswami said.