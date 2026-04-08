Kerala streets burst into colour as parties make final sprint ahead of poll silence

Thiruvananthapuram: Before falling silent at 6 pm on Tuesday, the streets across many Assembly constituencies in Kerala came alive, with supporters of different parties turning out in large numbers to campaign for their candidates in the Assembly polls.



In a final show of strength as campaigning for the April 9 polls came to an end, roadshows, rallies, and processions filled town centres, with party flags waving, drums beating, slogans rising, and groups of workers moving in an almost dance-like rhythm, creating a colourful and energetic atmosphere.

In some places, candidates even climbed onto cranes and were lifted above the crowds, waving to supporters in a dramatic final gesture aimed at boosting confidence ahead of the silence period.

Workers from all parties converged at designated centres, with loud music from campaign vehicles clashing with that of their rivals.

A total of 2.71 crore voters -- 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women and 273 transgender persons, along with over 2.42 lakh overseas voters -- are eligible to cast their votes, as the election decides the fate of 883 candidates contesting for 140 seats, according to the Election Commission.

The contest is mainly among three fronts in the polls -- the CPI(M)-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF and the BJP-led NDA.

During the nearly month-long campaign, top leaders flew in repeatedly from New Delhi -- including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home minister Amit Shah for the NDA, alongside Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for the UDF --while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led from the front for the ruling LDF.

Apart from the usual door-to-door canvassing and public meetings, parties made full use of television, newspapers and social media to reach voters. Campaign videos, targeted messages and online debates became common.