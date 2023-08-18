Kerala stares at severe drought as state records 44% deficit in rainfall

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala, the gateway of the monsoon in the country, is staring at the worst drought of the past few years as the state has recorded a 44 per cent deficit in seasonal rainfall, officials said here on Friday.

For the period June 1 to August 16, Kerala received only 877.2 mm of rainfall whereas normal rainfall figures recorded for the Southwest Monsoon in the state are 1,572.1 mm, according to the India Meteorological Department. This translates to a 44 per cent deficit this season.

Rainfall data of the seven days from August 10 to 16 illustrate how acute the situation is. There has been a deficit of 94 per cent during that period, as rainfall recorded was a mere 6.5 mm compared to normal rainfall of 109.6 mm.

Idukki, where Kerala’s biggest hydroelectric power project is located, has recorded the lowest rainfall this season up to August 16, with a deficit of 60 per cent.

“The rainfall forecast for the next two weeks also shows a below-normal pattern,” IMD Kerala Director K Santhosh said, adding that it’s possible at present to predict whether the remaining monsoon period would make up for the deficit.

Meanwhile, Idukki Reservoir, which is the backbone of Kerala’s electricity production, has record low water levels.

“The water level in Idukki at present is just 31.13 per cent (of capacity) against 80.2 per cent during the corresponding time last year,” Sajeesh, Technical Assistant to the Director, Generation (Civil), Kerala Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) said.

With no fresh inflows, power generation at the Idukki hydroelectric station would be

affected.