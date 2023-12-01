Kerala: SC verdict quashing Kannur V-C reappointment kicks off political storm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court verdict quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as vice-chancellor (V-C) of Kannur University kicked off a political storm in Kerala on Thursday.



While Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of having exerted pressure on him in the matter, the Congress-led UDF Opposition sought the resignation of state Higher Education minister R Bindu.

The ruling CPI(M) turned the tables on Governor Khan, attacking him politically, while the BJP came to his defence and termed Ravindran’s reappointment an instance of corruption and nepotism by the CM and the state government.

Soon after the verdict was pronounced, Khan recalled the events that led to him reappointing Ravindran as Kannur University vice-chancellor, and blamed Chief Minister Vijayan for having pressured him to do it. Khan also said that state Higher Education Minister R Bindu was not to be blamed as the CM had used her for seeking the reappointment of Ravindran.

The Supreme court, while quashing the reappointment, berated the Left government for its “unwarranted intervention” in the matter.

The Apex Court found fault with Khan’s order reappointing Ravindran to the post, saying the governor had earlier “abdicated or surrendered” the statutory powers for reappointing the V-C. It also said it is the Chancellor who is conferred with competence under law to appoint or reappoint V-Cs.