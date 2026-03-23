Kerala: Row over BJP candidate’s ‘Hindu MLA’ remark

Thrissur: A controversy has erupted in poll-bound Kerala over an alleged communal remark made by BJP candidate in Guruvayur constituency, B Gopalakrishnan, in his campaign video, with the ruling CPI(M) and Opposition Congress approaching the Election Commission seeking action against him.

Congress-affiliated student outfit Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) also moved the High Court and lodged a police complaint demanding stern action against the purported remark, which allegedly had communal overtones.

Intervening into the matter, state Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar sought a report from the district collector over the controversial remarks.

The row pertains to a campaign video in which Gopalakrishnan purportedly claimed that Guruvayur constituency had not elected a “Hindu MLA” for nearly five decades and alleged that both the Left and the Congress-led fronts had not been fielding candidates from the community.

Guruvayur is an international pilgrimage centre, and the “land of Lord Guruvayurappan” has been in the hands of “temple thieves” for the past five decades, Gopalakrishnan alleged in the purported video.

“Why there was no Hindu MLA in Guruvayur so far,” he allegedly asked.

Strongly criticising his alleged remarks, senior Congress leader V D Satheesan said he was not surprised as BJP leaders always seek votes by attempting to divide people in the name of religion and caste.

He said Kerala is a state known for its communal harmony, and that’s why constituencies like the Muslim-dominant Ponnani had MLAs belonging to the Hindu community and segments such as Guruvayur had elected legislators from the Muslim community many times.

“It is the Election Commission that should take action against him. We have already filed a complaint in this regard,” he told reporters in Kochi.

CPI(M) Thrissur district secretary Abdul Khader also alleged that Gopalakrishnan’s remarks were aimed at creating divisions among people and said the BJP had no role in the development of Guruvayur temple town.

He said a formal complaint has been lodged with the Election Commission against the alleged communal comments.

Khader said that the development of Guruvayur was primarily driven by secular parties and accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics ahead of the elections.

He also questioned the contribution of Union Minister and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, asking what initiatives he had undertaken for the development of Guruvayur Temple.

KSU Thrissur district president, Gokul Guruvayoor, in a Facebook post, said a writ petition has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking action, including the disqualification of the candidate.

He also said complaints have been submitted to the district collector, police chief, state election authorities and the Guruvayur ACP.

There was no immediate response from the BJP leader on the allegations.