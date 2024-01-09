Kerala refuses to rename NHM centres ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandirs’

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Tuesday said it cannot comply with the Centre's request to name NHM (National Health Mission) centres in Kerala 'Ayushman Arogya Mandirs', as it is incongruent with the language and culture of the rural population in the state.

"The Centre is insisting on removing the 'Janarogya Kendram' label given by the state to these centres and naming them only 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir.' However, the state government cannot accept this, as the rural public in Kerala may not comprehend a name that is foreign to their language and culture," state Health Minister Veena George told a press conference here.

She accused the Centre of refusing to release the central government funds for the scheme.

"At first, the Centre denied the funds, demanding the co-branding of the centres. We agreed to their demands and included six symbols provided by the Central government on the boards of the centres constructed one or two years ago. However, now they are stating that the funds will be issued only after renaming them Ayushman Arogya Mandirs," George said.

She said that all NHM works have been severely affected because the Union health ministry has not released funds. The state is currently managing with its share of funds allocated to the NHM programme by the state government, she added.