Kerala Police cautions public against using Google Maps during monsoon

KOCHI: The deaths of two young doctors in a car accident, which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river, have prompted the Kerala police to issue cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season



Advaith (29) and Ajmal (29), both working at a private hospital in Thrissur district, lost their lives in the early hours on October 1 after their car plunged into the river Periyar at Gothuruth near here while allegedly following directions on Google Maps.

Three others who were travelling with them sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby, the police had said.

As the family and friends bid a tearful adieu to the departed souls, police have said that the driver had apparently reached the area following directions provided by Google Maps.

“The visibility was very low at the time due to heavy rains. They were following a route shown by Google Maps. But it seems like instead of taking a left turn as suggested by the Maps, they mistakenly continued forward and fell into the river,” police had said.

The state police force, in a Facebook post on Sunday, warned people against travelling through unfamiliar routes during monsoon seasons.

Listing the dos and don’ts while using Google Maps, Kerala police said routes are often diverted during monsoons, but they may not show up on the map.

“Google Maps is very helpful for driving these days. However, taking unfamiliar routes by looking at the map, especially during monsoons is sometimes dangerous,” the post said.