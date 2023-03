Kerala police carries out ‘search’ of Asianet News office in Kozhikode

Kozhikode (Kerala): Days after a group of SFI activists allegedly barged into the Kochi office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News, Kerala police on Sunday carried out a “search” at the Kozhikode office of the media house office in connection with a case.



A senior police officer, who was leading the team that arrived at the Kozhikode office, later told reporters here that the “search” was carried out as part of the investigation in the case.

“No documents have been taken,” the officer said.

According to news reports, the case registered by police is based on a complaint lodged by a politician alleging that an interview done by the channel of a schoolgirl who was allegedly forced to work as a drug courier was fake news.

On March 3, Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists trespassed into the Kochi office of the news channel and intimidated the staff there. A case was later registered against 30 SFI activists, the students’ wing of the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala, on the basis of a complaint lodged by the channel.

Following the police action, Asianet News tweeted: “Days after SFI hooliganism, Kerala Police conducts ‘search’ at Asianet News Kozhikode office. Regardless, Asianet News continues to report, true to its motto: Straight. Bold. Relentless. #AttackOnMedia #PressFreedom #AsianetNewsAttacked.”

The search was condemned by the Congress and BJP in Kerala which termed it as “a sign of intolerance” and a “fascist approach”, respectively.

Congress leader V D Satheesan said the police action was “a sign of intolerance against protests, criticism or questioning of those in power” and it has been on a rise in the state.

The Leader of Opposition said such actions indicate that there is no difference between the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Pinarayi Vijayan regime in Kerala. Satheesan also referred to Vijayan as the ‘mundu (dhoti) wearing Modi’.