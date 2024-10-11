Kerala passes resolution against simultaneous polls in country

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution urging the central government to roll back its decision to approve the proposal for ‘one nation, one election’ recommended by the Ramnath Kovind panel, saying that it was “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.



The resolution was moved on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh who said that the proposal would weaken the country’s federal system and sabotage the diverse nature of India’s parliamentary democracy.

He said that it would also lead to cutting short of the term of various state Assemblies and local self governments in the country.

The high-level committee had recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as the first step, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days. Rajesh further said that this decision amounted to a violation of the people’s mandate, a challenge to their democratic rights and usurping of a state’s power to hold elections and taking over of the federal system of the country.

He contended that the committee was viewing Lok Sabha, state Assembly and local body polls as an expense and doing so was “undemocratic”.

He said it was a “condemnable move” as there were other simpler ways to reduce election costs and make governance effective.

“This move is unconstitutional and against constitutional values as well as an attempt to implement the RSS and BJP agenda,” Rajesh claimed. The minister also accepted certain amendments suggested by UDF MLAs in the resolution and subsequently, the resolution was passed unanimously by the House.