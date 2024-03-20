Kerala Minister demands Adani Ports to compensate medico's family

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday urged Adani Port authorities to provide compensation to the family of a medical student who was killed in a freak road mishap in nearby Vizhinjam.

The 27-year-old man died after a huge rock slipped from a tipper lorry that was transporting a load of stones for the Vizhinjam Port construction here, and fell on him on Tuesday.



The international port is being developed by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, (APSEZ), India's largest port developer and part of the Adani Group.



After visiting the family members of Ananthu, the deceased student, here, the minister said steps would be taken to ensure that the kin receive adequate financial assistance from the state government.



A decision would be taken after consulting with the Chief Minister.



The minister also urged the Adani Group to provide compensation to the victim's family.



Ananthu was a BDS student and the hope of his family, he said adding that the compensation should be provided considering this.



However, there was no immediate response from the company.



Sivankutty also assured a detailed probe into the fatal accident.



Any construction activity that does not comply with the safety standards would not be permitted, he added.



The district administration has been directed to look into all the issues raised by locals in this regard and submit a report.