Kerala man stuck inside hospital lift for two days rescued, three employees suspended

Thiruvananthapuram: A 59-year-old man was stuck in a lift at the Government Medical College Hospital in the Kerala capital for two days, but the officials responsible for its operation were unaware of the situation until Monday morning, prompting the authorities to initiate disciplinary action against them for their alleged lapses.



Ulloor resident Ravindran Nair, a patient who came for a medical check up, had been stuck inside the lift of the OP Block of the government medical college here since Saturday and was rescued by an operator who had arrived for routine work, police said. He has been admitted to the hospital for a detailed medical examination.

“He (Nair) got into the lift to go to the first floor but claims that the lift came down and did not open. He says he shouted for help, but no one came. His phone was also switched off,” police said. State Health Minister Veena George has ordered a probe into the incident and sought a report in this regard.

The health department has also suspended three staff members -- two lift operators and a duty sergeant -- in connection with the incident.

The officials said that the incident came to light on Monday morning, when the lift operator came for routine work. The man’s family had on Sunday night filed a missing case with the medical college police. Speaking to the media in the hospital, Nair said the lift got stuck, and he kept pressing the alarm, but no one came to the rescue.

“I tried calling all the emergency numbers listed inside the lift, but no one answered. The alarm was also sounded, but no one came. After some time, I understood that it was the second Saturday and a Sunday the next day, and then I waited for help. “Later, after some time, I lost track of time inside the lift. This morning, an operator came, and I pressed the alarm. We both forcefully opened the door from both sides, and I jumped out of it,” Nair said.

The man said he was sure that someone would come and operate the lift on Monday.

Nair’s son, Hari Shankar, said his father was pretty shaken up as he had been inside the lift for almost two days. “My father says he kept on ringing the alarm inside the lift, but no one came to the rescue,” he said.

Thirumala native Nair had gone to the medical college hospital to seek treatment and got stuck in the lift on Saturday around 12 noon.

As his phone was not reachable, family members approached the medical college police station on Sunday evening and lodged a complaint. However, the medical college officials maintained that the lift was not a regularly used one.