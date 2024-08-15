Kerala landslides: CM announces Rs 6L solatium for kin of deceased

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday, announced a compensation of Rs six lakh for the families of those who died in the Wayanad district landslides on July 30, which claimed over 200 lives. Vijayan stated that Rs four lakh would be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund, with the remaining amount from the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).



He also announced that Rs 75,000 would be allocated from the CMDRF to those who lost eyes and limbs or suffered disability up to 60 per cent due to the landslides.

The CM also said that Rs 50,000 financial assistance would be given to those who suffered disability between 40 to 60 per cent or suffered very serious injuries in the disaster.

Besides that, the survivors opting for rented accommodation or living with their relatives will get Rs 6,000 per month towards rent as part of the government’s rehabilitation programme, he said.

This amount, however, will not be available to those who get rent-free or fully sponsored accommodation, he added.

In cases of partial sponsorship, the remaining amount will be allowed as monthly rent up to a maximum of Rs 6,000, the CM said at a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram.

Vijayan also said that so far 231 bodies and 206 body parts have been found. A total of 401 samples of bodies and body parts have undergone DNA testing and of them 349 were found to be of 248 persons -- 121 males and 127 females, he further said.

The CM said that the five-member expert team, led by senior scientist John Matthai from the National Centre for Geosciences, was conducting an inspection of the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad’s Meppadi panchayat. The team, assigned by the State Disaster Management Authority, will assess the potential dangers in various parts of the disaster zone and nearby areas, as well as investigate the causes and phenomena behind the landslides.

Vijayan further said that additionally a drone-based LIDAR survey will also be carried out to determine what is underneath the debris in the disaster-stricken areas and how the land there can be used in future.

The CM further said that search operations have been continued for the 16th day by divisions of the NDRF, fire force, civil defence, police, the forest department and volunteers by dividing the disaster-hit area into seven zones.