Kerala Health Min refutes allegations of inaction amid rising COVID-19 cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Monday alleged that some people were trying to create unnecessary panic among the public on the matter, in response to Satheesan’s allegation that the state government was not taking any steps to contain the spread of the virus in the southern state.



George said that after noticing a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in November, the Health Department had issued proper precautionary measures and carried out preparatory work.

“Samples have been sent for whole genomic testing since November. JN.1 was detected in only one sample, from a 79-year-old person from Karakulam, Thiruvananthapuram. That patient was cured after treatment at home,” she said in a statement in Thiruvananthapuram.

She added that Singapore had detected JN.1 in 15 people who travelled from India to the country in the past months.

“It means that this COVID-19 variant is also present in other states of India,” she said.

George said that the health department had undertaken proper preparatory work to deal with the situation.

From December 13 to 16, an online mock drill was conducted involving 1,192 government and private hospitals to ensure their preparedness, she said.

The minister disclosed that 1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds, and 937 ventilator ICU beds have been arranged.