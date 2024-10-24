Kerala GST seizes 120 kg of unaccounted gold in major Thrissur operation

Thrissur (Kerala): In a major operation targeting gold jewellery manufacturing units in Thrissur, known for its gold trade, the Kerala Goods and Services Tax (GST) has seized 120 kilograms of unaccounted gold. This operation, dubbed Torre del Oro, is regarded as one of the largest of its kind in the state. It commenced on Wednesday evening and continued into Thursday, involving over 700 officials who inspected around 78 locations, including both manufacturing facilities and the homes of jewellers throughout the central Kerala district. According to official sources, officials found significant irregularities in billing and taxation processes, in addition to seizing the gold. The extensive raids were carried out under the supervision of GST Special Commissioner Abraham Renn S.

Sources added that to ensure secrecy, officials from across the state were summoned to Thrissur under the pretext of a training programme and transported to various locations on buses marked with banners reading "study tour." State GST Intelligence Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Kumar told the media that the operation, Torre del Oro, would continue.