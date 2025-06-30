Kerala govt stands firm on Zumba in schools, dismisses criticism

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday firmly defended the state's decision to introduce Zumba in schools, dismissing criticism from some Muslim religious organisations and warning against giving a communal colour to educational activities.

"Zumba is a nationally recognised sport, with lakhs participating across the country," Sivankutty told reporters.

Referring to the criticism from certain religious groups against the programme, the minister alleged that all those who participate in the sport have been insulted by the derogatory remarks made.

"Those who made such comments should withdraw them and offer a public apology," Sivankutty said.

The Minister was responding to questions by the media amid growing protests from certain religious groups who oppose the inclusion of Zumba in the school curriculum.

The programme, introduced as part of an anti-drug awareness campaign, has drawn both support and criticism from across the political spectrum.

Sivankutty made the Left government's position on the matter clear by attending a Zumba performance held in front of the state secretariat on Sunday, organised by supporters of the programme.

His presence sent a strong message that the government would not reverse its decision.

"All decisions regarding academic and non-academic activities in schools are made by the elected government. No one else is authorised to issue such orders," he said.

He, however, said if there are concerns, the government is open to discussions.

"The government is ready for discussion if there are any doubts regarding the decisions it has taken. However, giving a communal colour to matters that are clearly understood by all and making such statements is against the secularism of the country--that cannot be accepted," he said.

Sivankutty also addressed broader issues like the recent uproar over gender-neutral uniforms and co-ed play, calling them overblown.

"The PTA decides school uniforms--not outside forces," he noted, adding that recognised sports bodies and the government decide athlete dress codes, not individuals.

On exam scheduling, the minister cautioned against unreasonable demands.

"Exams cannot be avoided based on arbitrary preferences. Only genuine reasons will be considered for rescheduling," Sivankutty said.

Sivankutty has underscored that physical activities like Zumba are vital for students' mental and physical development, especially as part of Kerala's wider campaign against substance abuse in schools.

The Zumba programme was introduced in schools following a directive from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who stated that the dance, which combines aerobic movements performed to lively music would help reduce stress among schoolchildren and, in turn, counter the menace of drug abuse among young people.

From this academic year, many schools have begun offering Zumba training. However, some Muslim organisations came out against the government's decision.