Kerala govt hikes wages of over 60K Anganwadi workers, helpers

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Sunday announced a wage hike for over 60,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers in the state with an increment of up to Rs 1,000. Announcing the decision, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the wages of Anganwadi workers and helpers with more than 10 years of service would be raised by Rs 1,000.



The wages of others would be hiked by Rs 500, he said in a statement. A total of 60,232 workers in the sector would benefit from the pay hike.

At present, Anganwadi workers and helpers draw a monthly salary of Rs 12,000 and Rs 8,000 respectively in the state. They would be eligible for the revised wages retrospectively from December 2023.

There are 33,115 Anganwadis in the state under 258 Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the statement added.