Kerala: Focus on voters at booth level, PM Modi tells BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided guidance to party workers on Wednesday on winning over voters in Kerala, where the BJP has not made any major gains in elections till now.

Addressing a gathering of around 6,000 in-charges of ‘Shakti Kendras,’ each comprising two to three booth level areas, at Marine Drive, the prime minister said that Kerala has the potential to influence who will be in power in Delhi.

He urged the BJP workers to ensure victory in their respective booths.

“If we win our booths, we will win Kerala. For that you (party workers) have to focus your attention on every voter in every booth level area and work hard.

“You should have a list of every beneficiary in your booth, meet them, get to know their names, meet their families; that should be the first priority,” Modi said.

He further advised his party workers to include in the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Kerala those who have not yet benefited from the Central government’s development and welfare schemes.

“You have to bring them to the vehicle of ‘Modi ki guarantee’. Modi ki guarantee means a commitment to fulfilling promises. I believe each one of you can convey this message to the people,” Modi said.

Claiming that the BJP is the only party in India with a proven track record of speedy development and a clear vision for the future, he urged the functionaries to make use of the My Bharat initiative, Namo app, as well as social media platforms to attract youth and spread positivity about the party and the schemes of the Central government.

The PM, who arrived on a two-day visit to Kerala, the second one in a span of two weeks, led a massive roadshow in this port city a day ago.

This visit by Prime MinisBy afternoon, the PM returned to Kochi where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 4,000 crore, including key strategic initiatives at Cochin Shipyard Ltd.