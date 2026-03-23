Kerala: Dissenters won’t impact election prospects, says CPI (M)

Kannur: CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said that party dissidents would not affect the ruling Left front’s prospects in the upcoming Assembly elections, asserting that the number of defectors is “insignificant”.

Speaking to reporters here, Govindan said the handful of leaders who left the party would have no impact on the April 9 polls and said the ruling LDF targeted 110 seats in the upcoming polls.

Four senior leaders, including G Sudhakaran have revolted against the party and are facing the elections as independents.

“We have 5.5 lakh members in Kerala and around 2.5 lakh sympathisers. Out of this, if five or six persons leave due to wrong tendencies, can it be said that they are leading a communist movement,” he asked.

He maintained that unlike the Congress there was no internal discord within the CPI(M).

“One thing I want to make clear is that there are no issues in our party. Some people may attempt to create problems. We try to resolve such matters within the party, and if they become serious, we remove them,” he said.

Govindan added that the party always attempts to correct those who take what it considers a wrong line.

Responding to allegations by Congress leader V D Satheesan that there is a tacit understanding between the opposition BJP and CPI(M) in constituencies such as Palakkad, he dismissed the charge as baseless.

“The Leader of Opposition makes such allegations every day. There is no need to respond to such remarks,” Govindan said. He also rejected claims that CPI(M) has sidelined Left co-travellers, saying the front continues to function cohesively.