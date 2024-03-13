Kerala decides to pursue necessary legal measures against CAA

Amid escalating protests in Kerala against implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday decided to pursue legal measures aligned with the state government’s stance against the contentious law.

According to an official statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Advocate General has been tasked with initiating legal proceedings in the matter, further to the original suit that is before the Supreme court.

“The state government has already filed an original suit before the Supreme Court under Article 131 of the Constitution. As the central government has proceeded with the notification of rules under the CAA, the state is preparing for additional legal action through the Supreme Court,” it said.