Kerala CM says 108 police officers dismissed for involvement in criminal activities

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has dismissed 108 police officers from service for their involvement in criminal activities since 2016, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday. Answering a question raised in the state Assembly on the action taken against the officers with criminal backgrounds, he said such officials are being closely monitored. "From 2016 to May 31, 2024, 108 police officials were dismissed from the service for their involvement in criminal activities. The officials involved in corruption, anti-social activities, mafia relations are being closely monitored, and directions have been issued to take stern action against such people," Vijayan said. On the allegations of a rise in goon and mafia violence in the state, he said such gangs are constantly monitored by the intelligence wing, and a Special Action Group against Organised Crime (SAGOC) has been formed to counter them.

Lauding the intelligence wing, Vijayan, who also handles the Home Department, said they were able to detect the political and communal attacks and threats and handle them to maintain peace in the state. He also said that soon after the political murders which were reported from Alappuzha and Palakkad, the intelligence wing of the police took the necessary steps to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the state.