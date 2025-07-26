Kerala CM orders comprehensive probe into jailbreak by murder convict

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday ordered a comprehensive investigation into the jailbreak from Kannur Central Prison by a notorious convict serving a life term in the sensational 2011 Soumya murder case.

Former Kerala High Court judge Justice (retd) C N Ramachandran Nair and former state police chief Jacob Punnoose will carry out the special probe, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

This investigation will be in addition to the ongoing police probe and departmental enquiry, Vijayan said.

He described the incident at Kannur Central Jail as "extremely serious" and stressed the need for a detailed inquiry and firm action.

The CM also directed that the existing investigations be completed expeditiously.

At a high-level meeting, Vijayan issued a slew of directives to bolster prison security, including fully operationalising electric fencing at all four major prisons in the state within the next three months and installing intelligent CCTV cameras capable of capturing detailed footage, the release added.

It was also decided to transfer prison staff who have served more than five years at the same facility, to prevent issues arising from prolonged postings, and to enhance intelligence-gathering efforts within prisons.

Other decisions included considering interstate transfers of high-risk convicts, strengthening video conferencing systems in jails, and improving facilities for inmates, the release added.

The meeting also resolved that a new central prison is necessary to address overcrowding in existing facilities. Efforts will be made to identify land for the new jail in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

Govindachamy, alias Govindaswamy (41), escaped from Kannur Central Jail on Friday between 4.15 am and 6.30 am and was recaptured within city limits at around 9.30 am. He was shifted to Viyyur Central Jail in Thrissur on Saturday following the incident.

A 23-year-old woman from Manjakkad near Shornur, was raped and murdered by Govindachamy while travelling on a passenger train from Ernakulam to Shornur on February 1, 2011. He was later convicted in the case.