Kerala CM meets PM; seeks release of Rs 2,220 cr for Wayanad landslide

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought the Centre’s intervention on various issues, including the immediate release of over Rs 2,220 crore for Wayanad landslide-related reconstruction works and steps to improve the state’s financial situation.

Briefing the media in the national capital, Vijayan said key issues were raised with the prime minister during the meeting.

Apart from funds for Wayanad relief works, the chief minister sought the Central government’s approval for setting up an AIIMS and increasing the state’s borrowing limits.

During the meeting with Modi, the Kerala chief minister urged him to release Rs 2,221.03 crore NDRF (National Disaster Relief Fund) for Wayanad landslide-related reconstruction works.

There have been differences between Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front and the BJP-ruled Centre over funds for the Wayanad relief works. Many people died, and massive damage was caused due to the natural calamity in Wayanad last year.

Vijayan said he also sought immediate approval for establishing the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Kinaloor in Kozhikode. It has been a long-standing demand to have an AIIMS in Kerala.

The issues related to lower borrowing limits and the financial woes faced by the state were also discussed by the chief minister with the prime minister.

Vijayan also shared a photo of the meeting with the prime minister on his X handle.

On his visit to the national capital, Vijayan also held meetings with Union ministers Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.