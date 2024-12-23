Kerala CM discusses new projects with Khattar

Chandigarh: Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar brainstormed on new projects with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during his visit to the state

on Sunday.

The Chief Minister met the Union minister and discussed energy and urban development projects for the state. Vijayan also urged the Union minister to start new projects for the development of the state, to which, Khattar assured the Chief Minister of cooperation in promoting energy projects along with urban development and strengthening the infrastructure. Recognising the scope of scope for solar energy along with hydropower in the coastal southwestern state, the Union Minister instructed officials to explore the possibilities of solar energy.

The officials were also instructed to prepare plans for the development of urban areas and the strengthening of infrastructure.

The Union minister during the visit reviewed various Central projects. He also prepared a roadmap for hydropower and energy storage projects in the state with Kerala Energy Minister K Krishnankutty.