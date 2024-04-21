Kerala CM assures serious probe into Thrissur Pooram row

Kasaragod: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said a serious probe would be held into the complaints raised by temple management and members of the public who attended the recently held Thrissur Pooram.



While, thousands witnessed the high-octane Thrissur Pooram on Friday in Thrissur in full grandeur on the sprawling grounds of the famed Vadakkunnathan Temple, controversies took the sheen off the iconic temple festival due to alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals.

While addressing a press meeting here, the CM said the government machineries had limitations for interfering during election time, but promised an inquiry by the DGP.

“It should be seriously probed what had happened on the Pooram day. A complaint sent by the Devaswom authorities is there...The Director General of Police has been directed to carry out a probe into the incidents and submit a report,” the CM said.

Necessary action would be taken after the investigation, Vijayan added.

For the first time in the history of the festival, the display of fireworks, one of the major attractions of the event, which was scheduled in the wee hours, was held in broad daylight on Saturday, which turned out to be a disappointment for the festival buffs.

The alleged interference of the police in the Pooram festivities and the delayed display of fireworks triggered

sharp political reactions in the state as the opposition Congress and BJP criticised the LDF government over the issue.

Vijayan said the government and the temple management had a cordial relationship and they had even requested him to attend the Pooram festivities on Friday but he could not attend due to election campaigning schedules.