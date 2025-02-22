Kerala CM assures all possible support to investors coming to state

Kochi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that all possible support will be ensured to investors coming to the southern state.

The CM gave the assurance during a round table meeting attended by 31 prominent investors of the country to discuss the prospects of the IT sector at the Invest Kerala Global Summit, according to a government statement.

At the meeting, Vijayan said that the government attaches great importance to investments in the IT sector which does not require land and natural resources and was, therefore, suitable for a densely populated state like Kerala.

The CM, in a post on social media platform X, referred to his meeting with the IT leaders and said that he was looking forward to "fruitful partnerships that drive growth and progress".

"Interacted with IT leaders at the Invest Kerala Global Summit’s Roundtable, reaffirming our commitment to making Kerala a top destination for technology investments.

"With a skilled workforce, world-class IT parks, and cutting-edge digital infrastructure, we are building a thriving innovation ecosystem. Looking forward to fruitful partnerships that drive growth and progress," he said.

In the statement, he said that IT was one of the sectors that employs the most people in the country.

In Kerala's three IT parks -- Technopark, Infopark and Cyberpark -- there were about 2,000 registered companies which employed around 2 lakh IT professionals, he said.

The CM also said that the IT industry indirectly paves the way for job opportunities in other sectors as well.

Vijayan, in the meeting, also pointed out that Kerala was ahead in the technology and infrastructure sectors, internet connectivity in the state has reached 3.5 crore people and activities were being carried out for the skill development of children as part of their education.

He said that these factors indicate that Kerala has a digitally literate society and talented candidates which will be beneficial for investors coming to the state.

The CM further said that efforts will continue to make Kerala the most suitable place for industrialists to expand their businesses.

At the meeting, the investors lauded the efforts taken by the state government to make it business friendly, the statement said.

They said that Kerala offered great opportunities and investors who come here receive exemplary support at the political level and at the workplace.

According to the statement, they said that the laws were simple for more industries to start in Kerala and there is a friendly environment for infrastructure development, new entrepreneurs and startups.

They also acknowledged that Kerala has a talented and educated young generation with many highly skilled persons, the statement said.

They also noted that the state was at the forefront in connectivity, communication systems, skill development, and infrastructure and as a result, it has become a hub for investment, it said.

They also stated that Kerala is a great place for those aiming for a sustainable future and long-term growth and that it is one of the most investment-friendly states in the country.