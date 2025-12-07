Kerala CM accepts Venugopal’s challenge for public debate

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accepted a challenge for a public debate on the performance of UDF MPs from the state in the Parliament and urged the Opposition front to fix a date and time for it.

The CM was responding to a question by reporters regarding the challenge posed by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal for an open debate on the matter.

Venugopal’s statement came after the Left veteran’s recent criticism that the UDF MPs had failed to raise Kerala’s development issues in Parliament and took a stand against the state’s interests on many occasions.

“Certainly I am ready (for an open debate). Let them decide the time and venue,” Vijayan said.

He sought to know whether Venugopal was unaware of the performance of the UDF MPs from the state.

The CM accused the UDF MPs of adopting a stance “supporting the Centre’s attempt to destroy Kerala”. They even advised the Centre to take a stand against the state, Vijayan alleged.

He also claimed that the Opposition MPs tried to get all AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) ration cards in the state abolished by raising certain questions in the Parliament after Kerala was declared an extreme poverty-free state recently.

Later in the day, Venugopal said the CM is free to choose the date, time and venue for the debate.

The leader reiterated that he is prepared for a discussion even tomorrow.