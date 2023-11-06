Kerala blasts: Death toll rises to 4

KOCHI: The death toll from the blasts that rocked a Christian religious gathering near here a week ago has now reached four, after a 61-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries.



The victim, identified as Moly Joy from Kalamassery, died at a private hospital in the early hours of Monday, a hospital spokesperson said.

She had suffered over 70 per cent burns in the blasts, which were set off at a religious gathering of a Christian sect known as Jehovah’s Witnesses, on October 29 and was on ventilator support. The woman was initially treated at another private hospital and later shifted to Ernakulam Medical Centre, he said.

Later, a special medical bulletin issued by the medical board constituted to treat those who were wounded in the blasts said that 19 persons are currently receiving medical treatment, with 11 of them in the ICU and eight in the wards.

The condition of two persons is still critical, it said.

The bulletin further said the “woman who sustained serious injuries in the incident died at Ernakulam Medical Centre at 5:08 am, bringing the total number of reported deaths in connection with the blasts

to four.”