Kerala BJP worker's murder: Eight CPI(M) workers sentenced to life

Kannur (Kerala): A court in Kerala on Monday sentenced eight CPI(M) workers to life imprisonment for the murder of a BJP worker in the district nearly two decades ago. Another convict was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment.

Among those sentenced to life imprisonment was T K Rajeesh, who is already serving a prison sentence in connection with the T P Chandrasekharan murder case of 2012, and P M Manoraj, the brother of P M Manoj, press secretary to the Kerala Chief Minister.

On Friday, Thalassery Principal Sessions Judge K T Nisar Ahammed found nine CPI(M) workers guilty in the case related to the murder of BJP worker Elambilayi Suraj.

According to the prosecution, Suraj was murdered due to political rivalry after he left the CPI(M) and joined the BJP.

Rajeesh and Manoraj were named as accused based on Rajeesh's statement to the police following his arrest in Mumbai in connection with the T P Chandrasekharan murder case.

As per the prosecution, on August 7, 2005 at 8.40 am, a group arrived in an autorickshaw in front of the Muzhappilangad Telephone Exchange and hacked Suraj to death.

Six months prior to the incident, there had already been an attempt on Suraj's life.

He had sustained injuries on both legs and had been bedridden for six months.

The case alleges that Suraj, a former CPI(M) worker, was killed due to opposition to his decision to join the BJP.

A total of 28 witnesses were examined, and 51 documents were submitted as evidence.

The case was registered against 12 CPI(M) workers on charges of murder and conspiracy. Two of the accused passed away after the incident.

The 10th accused, Prakashan, was acquitted.

The first accused, P K Shamsuddin alias Shamsu, and the 12th accused, T P Ravindran, passed away during the trial.